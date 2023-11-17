Sponsored Content by Fresh Beginning Behavioral Health Services

Fresh Beginning BHS helps individuals and families locate appropriate and customized treatment and care. They provide access to a network of services addressing mental health and substance abuse that are preventing local community residents from obtaining education or employment.

Studio 814's Rebecca Petner sits down with Cierra Kephart, Administrative Assistant, and Shawn Graves, Counselor to hear how Fresh Beginning Behavioral Health Services in Clearfield can help you or a loved one.

Cierra also has her own therapy group that is free for individuals and their families with disabilities. Reach out to her for more information.