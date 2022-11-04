DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The fall season can welcome in a lot of viruses into your household. Viruses like RSV, Influenza, Pneumonia, and COVID-19. We spoke with Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist at Geisinger, Swathi Gowtham about the realities of these viruses and the best ways to protect ourselves.

Dr. Swathi says one of the best things you can do for yourself is get your recommended vaccines. “Besides the common sense things like washing your hands or coughing into your elbow instead of your hand, staying up to date on your vaccinations goes a long way,” says Dr. Gowtham.

Now that many kids are heading back to the classrooms, and adults are going back to work, we may experience more exposure to viruses than we’ve had in awhile.

“One of the biggest myths that I hear is that the Influenza vaccine gives you the flu. That’s simply not true. You may experience some tiredness or a slight fever or feel off for a day or two. That’s just a sign that your immune system is fighting the virus,” says Dr. Gowtham.

Dr. Gowtham says there are plenty of resources and ways to get vaccines, so there’s really no excuse. To learn more about Geisinger Medical Center and the services they offer click here.