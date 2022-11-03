DANVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Geisinger Health System— While October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it’s an important topic to discuss every month out of the year. Geisinger Breast Specialist, Dr. Robin Skrine did a virtual interview with us to explain more about why it’s so important to be mindful of breast cancer, what risk factors are associated with the disease, and prevention and treatment options for those that live with the diagnosis.

“We need to take care of ourselves, first,” says Dr. Skrine. “As women we tend to not do that and put everybody else ahead of ourselves.” Dr. Skrine emphasizes the importance of getting our annual exams and mammograms. She says ultimately if we don’t take care of ourselves, we won’t be around to take care of others.

For women who say they don’t have enough time in their day, Dr. Skrine says, early prevention is key. She says if there is a cancer there and you wait two years for them to find it, it’s going to be significantly bigger. “I’d rather find cancer that is the size of a pea, than a walnut. At that point it would be much easier to treat, so you don’t want to wait,” says Dr. Skrine.

While there is some debate about the age to start getting mammograms, Dr. Skrine says when you’re screening for cancer, it’s not something that you want to wait on. “We recommend that women begin annual mammogram screening at 40 years of age.”

Dr. Skrine says genetics can play a role into a breast cancer diagnosis. “One of the biggest risk factors for developing breast cancer is having family history. It’s not just your mother’s side though. So your looking for cancers on both sides. What cancers, what age, including prostate and ovarian cancers.”

If you don’t have insurance, there are a number of options out there, just check with your local facility. Usually we can get your mammogram covered. We can’t promise that but in most cases they do have options,” says Dr. Skrine.

Dr. Skrine serves as the director of the breast program throughout the Geisinger Network.

