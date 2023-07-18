Sponsored by Martin Appliance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Martin Appliance is getting us all ready for Summer with some of their fun appliances that will make the whole family happy. Of course they have all of your traditional appliances that are needed and used year-round, as well as their water conditioning systems, which can create clear, clean, and pure drinking water for when you’re reaching for an iced tea or glass of lemonade. Martin’s also carries a line of the Gozney Pizza Ovens which can make a pizza in about 90-seconds. These are a great addition to your backyard patio and take up very little space. On the other hand, everyone loves to grill in the Summer, and you better believe that Martin’s Appliance has you covered when it comes to chilling and grilling too!

Today we tested out the Traeger Pellet Grill. These grills come with some pretty cool features! All-natural hardwood pellets don’t just fuel the fire—they’re the secret ingredient. Calibrated specifically to work with Traeger grills, their premium pellets are engineered to deliver the perfect smoke and best possible flavor. Just pick the temperature you want to cook at and let your Traeger do the rest. Traeger grills feature simple, oven-like controls that make wood-fired cooking easy. With the ability to Grill, Smoke, Bake, Roast, Braise, & BBQ all on one grill, there’s no limit to what you can cook. From slow-smoked brisket to baked blueberry pie, Traeger grills can truly do it all. A Traeger Grill brings superior taste, ease of use, and repeatable results every time you push ignite. Nothing compares to pure, hardwood flavor. Not charcoal and definitely not gas. Our cutting-edge controllers will help take your cooking talents to the next level, thanks to their precision temperature control. A simple start-up gets you grilling quicker, while the convection heating process eliminates any flareups as well as the need to babysit the grill. Did we mention that the technology is called “Wi-Fire,” get it?

For more details on Martin Appliance click here, give their store a call at (814) 515-9516 or visit their showroom at 433 Sabbath Rest Rd in Altoona.