TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nestled in the beautiful mountains of Central PA, Tyrone offers a stunning backdrop for an exciting beer and wine festival! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Shannon Rice, from the Tyrone Events and Promotions Committee, and Rob Poust from Levity Brewing Co. in Altoona about the 10th Annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Festival happening on August 12, 2023. Click here for tickets.

With a Hallmark-esque downtown, come enjoy your favorite craft beer, wine, and spirits while enjoying the scenery with your friends and family.

Bringing local breweries, wineries, and distilleries together from the Central Pennsylvania region and offering the latest styles and refreshing flavors. Here are some of the local businesses that will be at the festival:

Breweries Attending:

Aldus Brewing Company

Appalachian Brewing Company – Harrisburg

The Dead Canary Brewing Company

Furrer Beverage Co. Inc.

Juniata Brewing Company

Levity Brewing Co – Altoona

Logan Beverage

Nittany Beverage

Robin Hood Brewing Co.

Shy Bear Brewing

Sugar Run Brewing Company

Wineries Attending:

Allegheny Cellars Winery

Angel Walk Winery

Bella Terra Vineyards

Burnt Timbers Winery

Groundhog Winery

Happy Hour Winery

Hungry Run

Little Mountain Winery

Reklaimed Vines

Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery

The Winery at Wilcox

Twisted Vine Winery

Two Birch Winery

University Wine Company

Woody Lodge Winery LLC

Distilleries Attending:

Defiant Distillery

Excise Distillery

Triple Nickel Distillery

ABOUT THE FESTIVAL:

“We will have two bands performing that evening! Hops & Vines (the band!) will be performing for us from 4:00-6:00 pm! A second performance, TBA, will entertain us from 6:30 pm-9:30 pm! Along with the area’s best food vendors! We will also have some great Hops and Vines merchandise available for purchase!

VIP and General Admission pre-sale tickets are on sale NOW through August 11th at 9 pm. Ticket sales after that must be made at the registration table at the event.

VIP Tickets include one-hour early access to the festival, unlimited tastings, a special VIP-only tent, seating and bathroom, Hops and Vines swag bag, and giveaway glassware!

General admission includes unlimited tastings, giveaway glassware and live entertainment all evening!”