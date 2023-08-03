Sponsored Content by Tyrone Events and Promotions Committee
TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Nestled in the beautiful mountains of Central PA, Tyrone offers a stunning backdrop for an exciting beer and wine festival! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Shannon Rice, from the Tyrone Events and Promotions Committee, and Rob Poust from Levity Brewing Co. in Altoona about the 10th Annual Tyrone Hops and Vines Festival happening on August 12, 2023. Click here for tickets.
With a Hallmark-esque downtown, come enjoy your favorite craft beer, wine, and spirits while enjoying the scenery with your friends and family.
Bringing local breweries, wineries, and distilleries together from the Central Pennsylvania region and offering the latest styles and refreshing flavors. Here are some of the local businesses that will be at the festival:
Breweries Attending:
Aldus Brewing Company
Appalachian Brewing Company – Harrisburg
The Dead Canary Brewing Company
Furrer Beverage Co. Inc.
Juniata Brewing Company
Levity Brewing Co – Altoona
Logan Beverage
Nittany Beverage
Robin Hood Brewing Co.
Shy Bear Brewing
Sugar Run Brewing Company
Wineries Attending:
Allegheny Cellars Winery
Angel Walk Winery
Bella Terra Vineyards
Burnt Timbers Winery
Groundhog Winery
Happy Hour Winery
Hungry Run
Little Mountain Winery
Reklaimed Vines
Starr Hill Vineyard & Winery
The Winery at Wilcox
Twisted Vine Winery
Two Birch Winery
University Wine Company
Woody Lodge Winery LLC
Distilleries Attending:
Defiant Distillery
Excise Distillery
Triple Nickel Distillery
ABOUT THE FESTIVAL:
“We will have two bands performing that evening! Hops & Vines (the band!) will be performing for us from 4:00-6:00 pm! A second performance, TBA, will entertain us from 6:30 pm-9:30 pm! Along with the area’s best food vendors! We will also have some great Hops and Vines merchandise available for purchase!
VIP and General Admission pre-sale tickets are on sale NOW through August 11th at 9 pm. Ticket sales after that must be made at the registration table at the event.
VIP Tickets include one-hour early access to the festival, unlimited tastings, a special VIP-only tent, seating and bathroom, Hops and Vines swag bag, and giveaway glassware!
General admission includes unlimited tastings, giveaway glassware and live entertainment all evening!”