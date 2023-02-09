Sponsored Content by Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The 17th annual Groundhog Wine Festival is Saturday, February 11, 2023, at the Clearfield Fair Grounds Expo1. There will be two sessions. One from 1 PM to 4 PM, and an evening session from 5 PM to 8:30 PM. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats (and sips!) with Starr Hill Winery’s Jessica Wingate to hear all about the fun happening this weekend. The Groundhog Wine Festival will have vendors, over 13 different wineries with 150 different wines to taste, entertainment, door prizes, and more!

Get your tickets online ahead of the event and use code WTAJ5 to save $5. Starr Hill Winery will also be releasing two new wines during the Groundhog Wine Festival Weekend.

The first is called “Foundation” which is a caramel apple blend. “We went with an apple blend because PA is known for agriculture and apples are one of the largest crops in PA and who doesn’t love caramel?” said Wingate.

The Pennsylvania National Guard Foundation reached out to Starr Hill Vineyard and Winery about partnering with them to create a wine with a portion of sales going to their foundation. They are a 501c 3 organization “that raises money to help National guard families in a time of need, along with gifts and gift cards for children and scholarships towards post-secondary education.”

The second wine Starr Hill will be unveiling is “Squatch n Berry.” It is a Huckleberry blend. “This one we partnered with the PA WILDS on,” said Wingate. It is a fun, light Huckleberry flavor and a pretty purple color. One of the largest green spaces between New York City and Chicago is known as the PA Wilds with over 2 million acres of public land. Pennsylvania has the 3rd highest Sasquatch sittings in the US. Part of the sales of this wine goes to the PA Wilds.