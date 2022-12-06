Sponsored Content by Lemme Audiology Associates

The holidays are fast approaching and Dr. Lemme from Lemme Audiology Associates has some great hearing gift ideas for those special people in your life.

These gifts are great for individuals who use hearing devices or simply want to protect their hearing for the future. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner looks at an array of ideas with Dr. Lemme.

‘Tis the season for Hearing Health! All of the below gift ideas are available at LemmeAudiology.com under the shop tab.

Batteries and Wax Traps are great stocking stuffers and very useful! This is a practical gift that many hearing device users will appreciate under the tree or in their stockings this season.

Consider gifting the “D-Dryer/Cleaner.” It dries your hearing instrument and can help save on costly repairs due to moisture.



The Serenity Choice Hearing Protection is perfect for everyone! This hearing protection system can be gifted to people exposed to noisy environments. With universal sizing, individuals will achieve “a perfect fit.”

The Serenity Choice Hearing Protection comes in six styles:

Music — perfect for concert-goers

Hunting — reduces impact noise like shooting

Motorsport — motor noise reduction

Work/Industrial — those who work among heavy equipment noise

Sleep — reduces partner’s snoring allowing for deeper, and more sound rest

Comfort —reduces stress and background noise



Audeara Headphones have “revolutionized the listening experience by tailoring personalized sound.” The Audeara A-01’s are a premium set of noise canceling Bluetooth® headphones designed to enhance music, communication, and entertainment while minimizing

unwanted noise.



Audeara’s unique technology emphasizes better, not louder sound which results in a safer, high-fidelity listening experience. Audeara “exists to ensure all people understand the importance of their hearing health and can enjoy their world in perfect, personalized sound.” This brand of headphones was founded by doctors and is supported by a team of audiologists, engineers, and musicians.