STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Premier Garage of Central PA — Give dad the gift of a new garage with the help of Premier Garage. Owner Dale Wheeland stopped by the show to explain the different combinations and options that customers have when selecting choices.

Dale says it really all comes down to what the customer wants, what’s comfortable for their budget, and need. Customers can choose from different flooring options, cabinets, shelving, paint, and more. They even have options of hanging items from the ceiling for more space and storage.

To learn more about the options that you have with Premier Garage click here or call Dawn at (814) 846-2743.