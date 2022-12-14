TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by DelGrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash — Give your family the gift of a fun experience at Delgrosso’s this holiday season. Director of marketing for the park, Amy Mearkle stops by with Buddy Bear to explain all of the deals the park is offering for this time of the year.

Guests can chose from two tiers of a 2023 Season Passes. There are deals at $79.95 which include unlimited visits to the park and free admission into Harvestfest. For $89.95, guests can get unlimited visits to the parks, buddy passes (bring a guest for $15) and free admission to Harvestfest.

Another great idea for a stocking stuffer is the Delgrosso’s refillable cups. These cups can be used to easily grab fountain beverages within the park. You can get one for $10, 2 for $9.50 each and three cups for $9.00 each. “These cups fits perfectly in your stocking and you can even fill them with candy for an added bonus,” says Mearkle.

There’s also the Buddy Bear Bundle Pack. This includes 4 all day (1 day) fun passes for the 2023 season for only $100. “You can give them to four different people, or give them all to a family. You can choose if and how you want to split them up. You have options,” says Mearkle.

Delgrosso’s Park & Laguna Splash is located at 4352 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Tipton. You can visit their park office (ride side) on site to grab these deals, or visit their website here for online ordering (not including park cups). You can also call (814) 684-3538 ext. 0 for more information.