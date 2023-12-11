Sponsored Content by DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash

TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — Give the gift of experiences and memories this holiday season with a DelGrosso’s Park season pass! There are two tiers to choose from:

TIER #1: $80.00 each

A Tier #1 Season Pass Gets The Pass Holder Unlimited Visits During The 2024 Operating Season – Plus, Free Admission Into Harvestfest.

TIER #2 (Includes Buddy Perks): $90.00 each

A Tier #2 Season Pass Gets The Pass Holder Unlimited Visits During The 2024 Operating Season and free Admission Into Harvestfest.

PLUS – (2) $15.00 Weekday Buddies per week (Valid Mon-Fri only – see operating schedule – excludes holidays) These can both be used on the same day.

AND – (1) $20.00 Weekend Buddy per month (Valid Sat or Sun only – One per month: June, July, & August – see operating schedule – excludes holidays)

& Don’t Forget A 10% Discount On Select Items In The Gift Shops! (+ or – rounded to the nearest $0.25) See Gift Shops for Details/Restrictions.

