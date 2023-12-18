Sponsored Content by American Dairy Association North East
Get ready for some delicious holiday recipes from Dish It Girl Dina Deleasa Gonsar plus a chance to win $1,000! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar are helping to “Make Milk Moments” in the kitchen with recipes that will have your tastebuds smiling!
Try this Grinch-themed smoothie. It is the perfect snack and a great way to get in some fruits and veggies for the kids. Start with a base of ice-cold milk, add raspberries and spinach to a blender. Of course, milk has no additives or fillers. It is so good for you. All you do is blend until you get this gorgeous green smoothie!
Here is a Grinch-themed version for adults — a Grinch-inspired cocktail!
A cup of heavy cream.
A cup of milk.
Add 2 ounces of peppermint vodka
4 ounces of Kahlua.
And 4 ounces of Crème De Menthe
