Get ready for some delicious holiday recipes from Dish It Girl Dina Deleasa Gonsar plus a chance to win $1,000! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar are helping to “Make Milk Moments” in the kitchen with recipes that will have your tastebuds smiling!

Try this Grinch-themed smoothie. It is the perfect snack and a great way to get in some fruits and veggies for the kids. Start with a base of ice-cold milk, add raspberries and spinach to a blender. Of course, milk has no additives or fillers. It is so good for you. All you do is blend until you get this gorgeous green smoothie!

Here is a Grinch-themed version for adults — a Grinch-inspired cocktail!

A cup of heavy cream.

A cup of milk.

Add 2 ounces of peppermint vodka

4 ounces of Kahlua.

And 4 ounces of Crème De Menthe

This holiday season, your local dairy farmers want to celebrate your special moments with a One Thousand Dollar prize! For a chance to win, visit makemilkmoments.com. You can enter through December 31, 2023.