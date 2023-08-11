Sponsored Content by Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814 has been featuring wineries, tasting rooms, and vineyards located throughout the 814 area all summer long! It’s all a part of our Summer Wine Trail Series that celebrates the hard-working individuals and businesses that thrive in the industry of wine making. Today we decided to take a trip to State College to visit another popular spot — Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery.

Our Morgan Koziar caught up with the family that runs the business. Barb Christ and her husband Elwin Stewart took Morgan throughout the vineyard to showcase some of their grape “clusters” that are developing nicely so far this summer. This particular blend of grape is featured in their dry Cayuga white wine. Barb and Elwin have appointed their grandsons, Doug and Daniel for some help around the vineyards. The family is busy harvesting, bottling, and operating their business for people near and far to come relax, and enjoy a glass or bottle of their makings.

Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery has a beautiful, open, indoor tasting room and also an outdoor patio for folks to come and try some wine. The facility is family friendly.

Bard poured Morgan some glasses of some of their award winning wines like their dry Cayuga, Chamocerin (dry red), Teroldego (dry red), and Appalachian sweet red wine.

For more information on Happy Valley Vineyard & Winery click here. You can visit the winery at 576 S. Foxpointe Dr. in State College or call 814-308-8756 for more details.