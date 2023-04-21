STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authority — The Centre County Recycling and Refuse Authoritywill be holding their ‘Household Hazardous Waste’ Collection Event on April 28 & 29, 2023.

Pre-registration is required. You can Click here to register. Information about the upcoming event can be found here.

Click here to see alternative recycling and disposal options for paint and batteries.

Click here to find locations that recycle used motor oil.

Event Details

Where: County Recycling and Refuse Authority, 253 Transfer Road, Bellefonte

When: Friday, April 28 from 8am-4pm

Saturday, April 29 from 8am-2pm

Important: You must pre-register for our event before attending. Once registered, you will receive a ticket for entry. You cannot attend our event without pre-registering.

What to Bring: Insecticides, weed killers, pool chemicals, antifreeze, cleaners, poisons, corrosives, flammables, oil based paints, CFL bulbs, fluorescent tubes and most other hazardous chemicals from households only.

What NOT to Bring: NO latex paint, NO motor oil, NO medications, NO batteries, NO ammunition, NO explosives

If you do not have internet or need help with the online registration process, please call 814-238-7005.