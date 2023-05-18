Sponsored Content by Mount Union Lumber & Supply Inc.

Dwight Rittenhouse from Mount Union Lumber & Supply shows off the Mitsubishi Air Handler to Studio 814 host Rebecca Petner.

The Mitsubishi from MULS, Inc. can replace older, less efficient central units and furnaces while using existing ductwork. The horizontal-ducted units take up less space and allow you to manage smaller comfort zones with compact duct runs more efficiently. You can also save money with one of these units that both heats and cools the home!

Muls, Inc. installs single-zone units and multi-zone units.

For more information and technical details, give them a call at 814-542-2981.