Sponsored Content By Mount Union Lumber & Supply

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — The friendly sales staff at Mount Union Lumber & Supply is ready to help you save money on heat and electricity this winter season! Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Dwight Rittenhouse about heat pump options and how you can heat your house for free or next to nothing.

Call MULS today at 814-542-2981 to see if this is the right fit for you and your home!