ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heritage Pizza is the closest thing to New York-style pizza in the 814. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Ayden Craine, owner of Heritage Pizza in the kitchen to see some of the delicious specials they are offering in the new year.

On Monday, January 8, 2024 — Heritage Pizza will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a $1 personal one-topping pizza until supplies last.

The ladies dive into the pizza-boli from Heritage’s “secret menu.” It’s part pizza, part stromboli, and it’s delicious!

Craine is a 21-year-old entrepreneur who opened his pizza shop in January 2023. He is a graduate of Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic High School.

Heritage Pizza hopes to create every one of its pizzas as a piece of art.

ABOUT HERITAGE PIZZA:

They hand-toss each of their pies on the spot to create the best possible taste in their dough. Heritage Pizza uses authentic brick cheese to get the best New York flavor out of its pizza as much as possible.