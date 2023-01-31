Sponsored Content by Highmark Wholecare

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Highmark Wholecare covers Blair, Cambria, Bedford, Somerset, Huntingdon, Fulton, and Clearfield counties. As a company, Highmark Wholecare places an emphasis on “wholecare” and helping “people achieve not just physical health, but whole life health.” Included in that “whole life health” mentality is volunteering and giving back.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Rhonda Curry, Chief Human Resources Officer at Highmark Wholecare to talk about how individuals can make a difference in the communities they live and work through volunteering and helping non-profits and community-based organizations.

Curry says non-profits and community organizations play a critical role in supporting the disadvantaged, the disabled, the elderly, and the underserved. Highmark Wholecare actively encourages its team members to volunteer.

There are simple strategies to make volunteering a year-round activity to help build resilient communities. Curry says even if you give of your time once or twice a year, you are making a difference! Her word for 2023 is “Better.” Highmark Wholecare is working to “better” the 814 by working with a number of non-profits and community-based organizations, including the Altoona Housing Authority, PeopleOne Health, Healthy Blair County Coalition, the Johnstown Housing Authority, and the Goodwill of Southern Alleghenies.

If you’d like to learn more about Highmark Wholecare, click here.