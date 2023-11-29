Sponsored Content by Unkel Joe’s Woodshed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our friends, Kathy and Tim Baker from Unkel Joe’s Woodshed stopped by the station to share some unique gift ideas for under $10.

The Holidays can be a stressful time of the year, and not to mention expensive when it comes to gift buying for all of your friends, family members and co-workers. That’s why Unkel Joe’s Woodshed is a great option for the holidays because they have so many items in store for every type of person.

Here are some of the items that can be found at Unkel Joe’s Woodshed thta Kathy and Tim recommend for under $10!

Unkel Joe’s Woodshed is located at 3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd APT 2 in Altoona. You can learn more about their items in store by clicking here or calling them at (814) 942-4900.