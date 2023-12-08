Sponsored Content by Unkel Joe’s Woodshed

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Our friends, Kathy and Tim Baker from Unkel Joe’s Woodshed in Altoona stop by Studio 814 to share some wonderful ideas for dressing your tables this holiday season. From luncheons to dinners, and everything in between, Unkel Joe’s Woodshed has got you covered!

Unkel Joe’s Woodshed has gifts, seasonal items, sporting goods, gift cards, housewares, and more. Follow them on Facebook! They are offering 50% off Christmas dinnerware starting December 8, 2023. Restrictions may apply.

Unkel Joe’s Woodshed is located at 3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd APT 2 in Altoona. You can learn more about their items in-store by clicking here or calling them at (814) 942-4900.