Sponsored Content by Downtown Bedford Incorporated

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — What better way to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season, than to do your holiday shopping in picturesque downtown Bedford? Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar stop by Bedford Candies to taste their delicious homemade popcorn. Their holiday sale included 4 medium bags of popcorn for $25. They have refillable popcorn tins, hot cocoa bombs, and more sweet treats.

Next stop — KJ Shea Seasonals offering the finest in upscale seasonal accents, inspired home decor, bourbon accessories, charcuterie boards, and more!

Looking to do some shopping for a special lady in your life? Magpie’s Boutique is affordable and size-inclusive! From shrugs, to hats, jewelry, and purses with changeable straps, you will not leave the store empty-handed!

Kerr’s Boutique in Downtown Bedford offers brands like “Free People.” They have jackets, dresses, sweaters, and more to help you cross those names off your Christmas list.

With over 100 local vendors, travelers come from near and near and far just to check out everything inside Founders Crossing Artisan & Antique Merchant. It’s considered “a most unique place to shop” in Downtown Bedford.

Once you are ready to take a break from shopping, stop by Composition Art & Wine Bar — A creative space to enjoy art, wine, and cheese! Studio 814’s Morgan Koziar sits down with co-owner Sara Letzo to see more of the place and enjoy a glass of red! The wine bar offers classes and tastings, bottles of wine to go, and a welcoming space to make friends and experience art in the 814.