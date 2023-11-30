Sponsored by Mount Union Lumber and Supply

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Handyman Dwight Rittenhouse shares some tips on the benefits of using a heat pump in your home and explains how using the heat source from a heat pump can save you money. Simply put, a heat pump is a device that uses a small amount of energy to move heat from one location to another.

Heat pumps are typically used to pull heat out of the air or ground to heat a home or office building, but they can be reversed to cool a building. That’s part of the duality of the systems, not only that but you can regulate and control the temperature of various rooms with the same unit. Dwight carries a variety of brands of heat pumps in his store. He says these heat pumps are a more cost efficient way of heating your home, many of the models that he carries comes with a 12 year warranty.

