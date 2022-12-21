BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by A Flower Basket —The holidays are the perfect time of the year to show loved ones and special people in our lives how much they mean to us. Our Morgan Koziar visited A Flower Basket floral and gift shop in Bellefonte to see what they have in store. When you walk into the shop, you will probably be greeted by the shop cat Lucy. Lucy will expect a cuddle at first and then guide you through the store which is filled with unique, thoughtful gifts for anyone. Owner Susan Munnell carries a variety of items like candles, stationary, teas, socks, puzzles, games, cards, and so much more. They even carry Willow Tree Figures, which many people love to collect and give as gifts.

Susan then took Morgan behind the scenes into the flower shop where they assembled a boxwood Christmas arrangement. The flower shop can create a bouquet or arrangement for any occasion. Real flowers and greenery add the perfect touch to a home or table setting. Thankfully in this case, Susan did the hard part of assembling the boxwood piece together, so really all they had to do was decorate. “We can even do blue and white, so people really love that for Penn State,” says Munnell. Susan had a variety of flowers, ornaments, bows, and sprigs of babies breath to adorn the arrangement. And no tree is complete without a mini star.

A Flower Basket is located at 633 E Howard Street in Bellefonte. You can reach Susan and her team by giving the store a call at (814) 355-4786 or visit their website here.