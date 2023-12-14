Sponsored Content by Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Attorney Jenna Franks and Kristin Daugherty, a Long-Term Care Planner and Certified Medicaid Planner from Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak law offices.

Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak is “your elder care and special needs law firm.” They have locations in State College and Altoona. Since its beginning in 2002, the firm has dedicated itself to “practicing law with extraordinary standards of ethics and values.”

The vision of the firm has been to provide individuals and their families with a unique plan to protect their assets for their spouses and future generations while providing for their immediate and long-term needs. More information, including resources and seminar information, can be found at PAElderCounsel.com. To schedule your appointment at any of its offices, call 1-800-351-8334.

As families get together with their parents or loved ones over Thanksgiving and Christmas and may notice some changes in their health. Maybe they are physical changes or cognitive changes, but notice something is different. Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak see a lot of child caregivers who live with their parents or nearby and they don’t always see the subtle changes, but then children from out of town come home and can pick up on these changes. Sometimes it’s a minor change, but maybe it’s a big change. Maybe it’s the realization that mom or dad needs care, or that one parent is compensating for the other parent. When you notice these changes, the best thing do to is call 1-800-351-8334.

Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak want you to know that you are not alone. Whether you are planning for retirement or navigating a family member who has been diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer’s — their relatable, compassionate lawyers and staff are ready to help.

Follow Steinbacher, Goodall, and Yurchak on Facebook!

STEINBACHER, GOODALL & YURCHAK

Your elder care and special needs law firm

“Our commitment to clients is realized through our Core Values of Quality, Service, Integrity, and Empathy“