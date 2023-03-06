ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored by Martin Appliance — For most people when they think of a fire starting in their home, they might think about the range in their kitchen, but it turns out that many fires that start in the home originate in the dryer. Anthony Johnson of Martins Appliance says if the dryer is not being ventilated properly due to dryer lint buildup, or residue, the airflow will be affected, and could cause a fire. Johnson says you want to do a manual checkup on your appliances about every six months to make sure things are working properly.

The lint collection can be located in different spots depending on the make and model of your dryer. “It’s important to clean that lint out after every cycle,” says Johnson. Which is something that you might think is common sense. Anthony says he’s done service calls where there are 8 layers of lint piled up in the tray. He says if you’re wondering why your clothes aren’t drying right, that’s the first thing to check. He says for younger people that haven’t been doing laundry for a long time, it can be easy to forget about this step, but it’s crucial in keeping your appliances working and running efficiently.

