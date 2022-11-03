Sponsored Content by Humana

If you’re over 65 years old or living with disabilities, it’s important to know the Medicare Advantage and Prescription Drug Plan Annual Election Period (AEP) is underway, running from now through December 7, 2022. Choosing a health plan during this time is a big decision for eligible individuals.

The plan you select will likely be your plan for all of 2023.

This process can be especially overwhelming if you’re one of the 18.2 million members of the U.S. Veteran population who are eligible for Medicare and need to consider other benefits to which you’re entitled, such as those issued by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). If this is the case, you may want to consider Medicare Advantage plans that are designed to complement VA benefits.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Stephanie Muckey, Population Health Strategy Lead, Veteran Channel at Humana, and JJ Montanaro, Financial Planner, USAA Military Advocacy at USAA about important information veterans need to know regarding their health care.

They want to help Medicare-eligible individuals navigate the AEP and share key considerations for Veterans who are eligible for Medicare, such as what they should consider as they evaluate plan options and credible resources they can utilize for this important decision.

For more information click here or find out more about Humana Medicare Plans, here.

You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE.