Sponsored by the Jaffa Shriners

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Jaffa Shriners of Altoona will be hosting a Fall Craft show on Saturday November 11th from 9am-5pm and Sunday November 12th from 11am-5pm at the Jaffa Mosque.

The event invites the public to come and explore, eat, shop and browse. Admission is free.

The Jaffa is encouraging everyone to bring a can of SpaghettiO’s for a donation. There is a current need for canned food items for area food banks, and back pack programs, so every little bit helps.

Click here to learn more about to the event or give the Jaffa a call at (814) 944-4043 for more details.