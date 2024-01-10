Sponsored Content by Jaffa Shriners

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Mark your calendar now! The Mountain City Beer and Wine Festival is on Saturday, January 13, 2024, at the Jaffa Shrine in Altoona. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join the chairman of the festival, Daniel Ramsey from the Jaffa Shrine to hear all about this great event in the 814. There will be tons of wineries, distilleries, and breweries from all over the Keystone State.

Sat, January 13, 2024

4:00 PM – 5:00 PM – VIP Session & General Admission ($50/person)

5:00 PM – 8:00 PM – General Admission ($30/person presale – $40/person at door)

VIP Session – Includes tasting glass and a special VIP-only gift.

Get your group together and schedule your Uber for the largest beer, wine, and spirits festival in all of Central PA!