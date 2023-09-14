Sponsored by The Johnstown Slavic Festival

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival is back again celebrating their 8th year! The Salvic Festival is a nod to the thousands of Slavic immigrants who came to Johnstown to find employment in the area’s mills and mines. By 1920, 25 percent of Johnstown’s residents were of Slavic descent. They created a rich network of churches and social clubs to support their way of life and culture.

Johnstown went through tough economic times in the 1970s and 80s, and many people were forced to leave the community. Johnstown’s ethnic organizations suffered. Today, many young people want to know about their ethnic heritage, and the culture and history of their Slavic ancestors.

Come celebrate this rich heritage at the annual Polacek Family Johnstown Slavic Festival, set for September 15-16, 2023! The festival is planned by a volunteer committee in cooperation with the Johnstown Area Heritage Association (JAHA), and is held at one of JAHA’s museums, the Heritage Discovery Center. Museum admission will be free during the event, too!

Committee Member, Jim Shustrick stopped by to share some delicious Slavic dishes that you can expect at this year’s festival.

The celebration of course has plenty of food, welcoming in several food vendors/trucks, there is also authentic dancing, music, and demonstrations for everyone to enjoy.

