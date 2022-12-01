Sponsored Content by Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken

MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken serves up fresh, never frozen chicken that is breaded in Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s special blend of seasonings. Owner Dwight Rittenhouse stopped by Studio 814 to share some of their delicious chicken pies, jumbo wings, fried chicken thighs and legs, and more. All of the sauces at Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken are homemade. Let Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken cook your chicken for the holidays!

Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s specials include a 24 for $24 deal for their jumbo wings and 32 legs and thighs for $32.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner enjoys some jumbo wings and homemade garlic parmesan sauce! There are tons of sauces to choose from!

The Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken pies are perfect for a family meal or dinner for one. You can purchase them frozen and then cook them right on up in your oven at home. They are perfect to bring to parties or as a way to say thank you to that special teacher.

If you are part of a charity or organization that would like to sell Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s meat pies for a fundraiser, call (814) 644-5384 or email bricktownkicknchicken@gmail.com. There are two pie sizes to choose from — 6-inch and 9-inch. You can choose meat pies as your fundraiser choices or even dessert pies. This is a way to share a delicious homemade product with your friends, families, and neighbors all while raising money for your non-profit or organization.

You can get $1 off Bricktown Kickn’ Chicken’s pies from now until December 31, 2022.