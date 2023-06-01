MOUNT UNION, Pa. (WTAJ) — Handyman Dwight Rittenhouse from Mount Union Lumber and Supply is here to tell us about the benefits of using a model like the Daikin mini split unit in our homes in the summer months. Dwight says these units work much better than your standard window unit. They keep the room at a steady temperature instead of kicking on at a frigid rate and then turning off for awhile. The best part about it, is it can be controlled with a remote, so you don’t even have to get off the couch to control.

The unit will also provide heat in the winter. It’s a multi-functional system that is easy to clean and more affordable in the long-run compared to other higher-end models. Dwight says with the Daikin mini split unit, you can cool your home for $15 to $20 a month.

Mount Union Lumber and Supply is located at 114 W Poplar St, Mount Union. You can reach the business at (814) 542-2981 or clicking here to be redirected to their website.