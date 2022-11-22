Sponsored Content by Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park

CENTRE HALL, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kick off the holiday season with Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park. Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner takes us to Centre Hall for a preview of Holiday Sights and Lights happening Friday, November 25, 2022 and Saturday, November 26, 2022.

Terri Schleiden, Marketing Director at Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park says this is the only time of year to experience the cave’s evening lantern-lit tours. “It’s what it was like before electricity,” says Schleiden. Penn’s Cave is the only all-water cavern and farm-nature park in the entire country.

The Wildlife Park features animals native to North America. From bison, to grey wolves, and even mountain lions, there is something for every member of the family to enjoy! This is also the first time the public will be able to see the 4-month-old mountain lion cubs, Arrow and Spirit before the park closes for the season. The Wildlife Park reopens in April 2023.

Assistant Manager for Wildlife Programs, Sydney Hildebrandt, shares some of the differences between the wolves at the Wildlife Park and a typical dog, stating that wolves usually put their back paw exactly where their front paw is in the wild so they leave fewer tracks. “We definitely give as much information as we can about all the animals,” says Hildebrandt.

Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance at Penn’s Cave & Wildlife Park on Friday, November 25, 2022, and Santa Claus will be stopping by for photos on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from 11AM to 3PM. You can take a family photo with Santa and a live reindeer on the premises!

Don’t forget to check out the gift shop, too! They have tons of unique items, including jewelry, gems, clothing, toys, and more.

Head out to Penn’s Cavern & Wildlife Park’s “Holiday Sights and Lights” and make memories you will never forget!