ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Lajo’s is an authentic Italian Market and sausage production facility for retail and wholesale products. It sits in the Oldest Italian neighborhood in Altoona PA. This business was established over 60 years ago and has been a staple in the community since then.

Jennifer and Christopher Cook purchased LaJo’s Italian Market & Sausage Company in November of 2020. They have honored the heritage of the founders but have also made great strides in the expansion of products and beautifying the store to make it look like an authentic Italian market, with hand-painted murals, decorated ceilings and installation of new lighting. The Cooks have added new Hot To Go options like homemade soups, pasta dishes, sandwich line, & a new catering option we call, “Drop ‘N Go Catering”. They are also making improvements by increasing their distribution throughout the region to restaurants and other small independent specialty stores. The owners encourage everybody to continue to shop local and support small businesses. If you have never been to LaJo’s, or have not been there for a long time, they encourage you to come back and become one of their customers as they continue the store’s expansion.

