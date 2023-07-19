The WTAJ Backyard BBQ Contest is presented by Park Home and Western Edge Seafood Outlet

DUNCANSVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The WTAJ Backyard BBQ Contest is in full swing! Studio 814’s Kaitlyn Moffett stops by Park Home in Duncansville to chat with Western Edge Seafood Outlet owner, Shannon Yarnish about their grill boxes that are perfect for summertime.

Shannon says they always have a sale going on and want to make seafood approachable and fun!

How the WTAJ Backyard BBQ contest works: Six Weekly Winners will be randomly selected each week and One Grand Prize winner will be randomly selected from all eligible entrants. Scroll down to see the Park Home Patio set that is the grand prize!

CLICK HERE TO ENTER THE WTAJ BACKYARD BBQ SWEEPSTAKES