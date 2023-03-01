STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Sponsored Content by Maine Bay & Berry Co. — The Lenten specials continue at Maine Bay & Berry Co. Shaun Knight stops by the 814 Kitchen to whip up some cheese ravioli with a lobster vodka sauce. The hearty dish was easy to assemble and super tasty.

You want to start off with some basic cheese ravioli’s which you will bring to a boil.

For the sauce Shaun sauteed peppers, garlic, salt and pepper. Then you want to add your sauce in the pan. Shaun was featuring Mar Rosa’s Sauce, which was created by female Penn State Student, Marcella Marino. You can learn more about Marcella’s sauces by clicking here.

That’s one of the best parts about shopping at Maine Bay and Berry Co. They have a large selection of locally made products from right here in the 814, and also from Maine. Shaun travels to Maine every month to pick up his shipments of seafood for the store. You can taste the difference in the freshness of the seafood. You can pick up many of the ingredients that you would need for these dishes along with your seafood.

Maine Bay and Berry is also partnering with Pelick’s Queens Three Farm to offer the turf portion of your meal. You can now pick up some locally raised beef to go along with your seafood meal.

Maine Bay and Berry Company is located at 201 Elmwood Street in State College. Give their staff a call at 814-954-1560 or check out their Facebook page for weekly specials and updates.