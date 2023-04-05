Sponsored Content by Maine Bay and Berry Co.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Maine Bay & Berry Co. is your go-to stop for seafood in State College, Centre County and beyond! Owners, Shaun Knight and Krista Stofferahn have got you covered with the freshest ingredients to make your perfect seafood dish.

For the first time ever, Maine Bay & Berry Co. will be whipping up their famous Crab Deviled Eggs and you can preorder them for Easter weekend! Just call 814-954-1560 or message Maine Bay & Berry Co. on Facebook! Pick up is Friday, April 7, 2023.

Their special for Friday, April 7, 2023, is 15% off cod.

Crab-stuffed Deviled Eggs made by Maine Bay & Berry Co.

Studio 814 hosts Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Maine Bay & Berry co-owners, Shaun Knight and Krista Stofferahn in the 814 Kitchen to show how you can make their famous crab-deviled eggs at home.

Every delicious seafood dish starts with the best ingredients! Maine Bay & Berry Co. brings fresh seafood from the coast of Maine to right here in Central Pennsylvania.

Try these mouth-watering crab-stuffed deviled eggs, and you will never go back to the original!

About Maine Bay & Berry Co:

Maine Bay & Berry Co. was founded in State College, Centre County in August 2017. Both owners, Shaun Knight, and Christa Stofferahn are local to State College but have always felt the consumer desire for the freshest seafood from New England was apparent but desperately lacking in availability. Knight is originally from Winter Harbor, Maine, and knew that he wanted to bring the freshest seafood to the 814. They also know “that seafood isn’t everyone’s forte.” Maine Bay & Berry also offers pies, soups, and ingredients for cooking a top-notch dish!

