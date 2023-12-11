Sponsored Content by American Dairy Association North East

Indulge in the warm and comforting embrace of the holiday season with our delightful Vanilla Holiday Cookie Milk recipe. Crafted to perfection this enchanting concoction is a quintessential embodiment of festive joy, combining the classic allure of holiday cookies with the creamy richness of milk and sweetness of vanilla. With its inviting aroma and sweet, velvety taste, it invites you on a sensory adventure, evoking cherished memories while crafting new ones. So grab a glass and cheers to holidays filled with love, laughter, and the irresistible allure of homemade goodness!

Check out this recipe for Holiday Cookie Milk

Stay warm and cozy this holiday season with our comforting Hot Peppermint Chocolate recipe. Each sip is a delightful journey – the decadent chocolate caresses your palate, while the peppermint awakens your taste buds, leaving behind a trail of holiday magic. Whether you’re celebrating the holidays, snuggled up with a good book, or simply craving a moment of blissful indulgence, our Hot Peppermint Chocolate promises to warm your heart and add a touch of sweetness to your soul.

Everyone loves the flavor of sweet and salt goodness together! Consider creating Salted Caramel Milk with some milk (whole milk is always preferred when creating these recipes because it adds to the creaminess.) caramel syrup, and some sea salt!

