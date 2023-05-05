Sponsored Content by Marianna’s Fundraisers

TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s National Hoagie Day and to celebrate Marianna’s Fundraisers stopped by to discuss opportunities for your organization and to introduce their latest hoagie.

Marianna’s offers a variety of fresh hoagies and pizzas that your organization can sell. They offer their 14” famous hoagies and 12” delicious pizzas for your fundraising needs. With the great variety of products, you’ll find out it’s the “fundraiser that sells itself.”

Recently released to Marianna’s line of hoagies is the Smoked Ham & Cheddar.

Upgrade your traditional ham & cheese hoagie with this smoked ham and cheddar rendition. Plus, it comes with Sweet & Sassy Mayo.

Fresh is key

All hoagies and pizzas are made within hours of your delivery so you know they are fresh. Plus, the veggies and toppings come vacuumed-sealed so you can prep hoagies to your liking.

If you’re considering using Marianna’s Fundraisers to earn some money for your organization but you still aren’t convinced – you can try before you buy. That’s right, Marianna’s Fundraisers will bring free products to your group for sampling.

Any organization in Central Pa. wanting to raise money can rely on Marianna’s. Fundraising is also available in Maryland and West Virginia.

If you’re interested in Marianna’s Fundraising, call 814-684-2666 ext. 206 or visit their website.

Coupon alert!

Marianna’s Hoagies recently added coupons to all of their products, including pizzas. This coupon gives you a $5 discount on your DelGrosso’s Amusement Park day pass.