TIPTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In 1981, the DelGrosso Family established Marianna’s Fundraisers as a way to help organizations meet their fundraising goals. Today, their mission is unchanged:
Help groups raise funds for worthy causes: non-profit organizations, school groups/activities, churches, fire halls, and clubs.
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner and Morgan Koziar join Juls Bratton from Marianna’s Fundraisers in celebrating their new hoagie flavor — Sweet Lebanon Bologna. The Seltzer’s Double Smoked Sweet Lebanon Bologna hoagie is paired with our Sweet & Sassy Mayo, which makes a unique and flavorful combination.
Available for delivery starting September 6, 2023.
