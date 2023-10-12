Sponsored Content by Howard Volunteer Fire Company

HOWARD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Ready for something you’ve never seen before? Then head on out to the 13th Annual Punkin’ Chunkin’ Fall Festival on October 21, 2023, at Bald Eagle State Park in Howard, Pa.

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Fire Police Chief Mark Ott from the Howard Volunteer Fire Department to hear what makes this event so special. The event is free of charge with free parking. Goodwill donations for the Howard Volunteer Fire Department are welcome!

There will be several large chunking teams including human-powered, torsion, catapult, and air cannon. There will also be tons of craft and food vendors! It’s a day for the whole family.

The Howard Volunteer Fire Company provides fire, rescue, and EMS quick response services to Howard Borough, Howard, Marion, and Curtin Townships as well as mutual aid to surrounding areas in Center County, PA. Less than 50% of the fire company’s annual revenue comes from taxes, the remainder of the annual budget comes from fundraisers and donations from the communities we serve. Click here to donate.

Follow the Howard Fire Company on Facebook.