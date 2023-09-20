Sponsored by Martin Appliance

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Martin Appliance is celebrating their 50th year in business. What started as a service shop with humble beginnings has now formed into a seven location franchise that is helping people have access to great service, products, and reliability when they choose Martins.

In honor of their celebration, Martin’s is giving away $15,000. They are choosing 3 lucky winners to take home a prize of $5,000 which can be used through all three entities of their stores, appliances, water conditioning, and furniture. All you have to do is go to the store to enter!

Martin Appliance is located at 433 Sabbath Rest Rd in Altoona and can be reached at (814) 515-9516.