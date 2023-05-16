Sponsored Content by Martin Appliance and Martin Water Conditioning

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Kelly Woy from Martin Water Conditioning about the Kinetico K5. If you want to know exactly what’s in your drinking water, then this is the product for you!

Click here for a free water analysis.

The K5 is Martin Water Conditioning’s most advanced reverse osmosis system ever.

Certified to remove more contaminants than any other system, it can produce more than 40 gallons of water a day—nearly three times the industry average. And thanks to FlexFiltration, its multistage filtering system is fully customizable and expandable to fit your water’s specific filtration needs should they ever change. The K5 is protected by a 10-year warranty on all parts.

Protection against a wide variety of contaminants

Maximum Water Efficiency

Flexible and Expandable to meet any drinking water need

Flow from the faucet is up to two times greater than any other drinking water system

Martin Water is your local water expert here in Central Pennsylvania. Call 814-515-9516 or stop by their showroom at 433 Sabbath Rest Road in Altoona, Blair County.