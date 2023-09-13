814 Fur is sponsored by 81Fur of Invisible Fence of Central Pa.

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bedford County Humane Society is a non-profit animal welfare organization located in South Central Pennsylvania. It’s a no-kill shelter for all breeds of dogs and cats.

The Bedford County Humane Society “rescues abused and neglected dogs and cats and rehabilitates them mentally and physically in order to place them with the best new family.”

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner chats with Kathy Ramsey from the Bedford County Humane Society about Arya, a 4-year-old pup who’s looking for her fur-ever home. She will have to be the only dog in the home.

Arya walks great on a leash and loves to play ball. The shelter recommends no children under 15 years of age in the home.

BCHS is in need of volunteers and staff. If you have any time in your day and would like to volunteer by walking a pup, call the shelter at 814-623-8968.