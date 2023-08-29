Sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WTAJ) — This week, we’ve got another adorable adoptable pet who’s looking to find it’s fur-ever home! Meet Cloyd from the Huntingdon County Humane Society. Cloyd is a 5-month-old cat who came to the shelter a few months ago. A few things to know about Cloyd is that he LOVES attention. All the cuddles, all the love, he wants it all. Not to mention, he’ll want to be up next to you at all times. He’s a lover cat, and Lisa Boland, who works at the shelter, says he’d probably do best in a home with another cat, just to keep him occupied.

Lisa says because he was bottle fed from a young age, he’s used to getting human affection, and now he demands it. Which is pretty cool, because cats can be pretty temperamental, and this one likes people, so that’s a win.

Of course these shelters run on the generous donations from the community and sponsors. Keeping these animals safe and healthy around the clock is not always easy. Shelters rely heavily on fundraisers and events that can bring in funds to feed and support the cost of medical expenses. On Saturday September 30th the Huntingdon County Humane Society is hosting a ‘Bark & Wine’ Event which includes a happy hour, dinner, and live auction at the Greenland’s Lodge in Spruce Creek.

If you’d like more information about the adoption process at the shelter click here, or call

(814) 643-7387. The shelter is located at 11371 School House Hollow Rd in Huntingdon so if you’d like to visit, volunteer or inquire about fostering or adopting an animal the staff will be happy to hear from you.