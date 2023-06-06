81Fur is sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Kristina Daversa from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Greebo, a 3-year-old medium-haired gray cat.

ABOUT GREEBO:

“Hey guys, I’m Greebo! I am a handsome 3-year-old male who was brought to the shelter as a stray. I had a small injury to my paw but the vet checked me out and put me on meds and I am now all healed and ready to find my forever home! I love attention, I actually thrive in it! I am a big fan of making air biscuits and playing with my toys! Looking for a cat that will love on you constantly? I’m your guy! I have not been tested with other cats or dogs yet, but the staff think I am such a sweet lover boy so children in the home should be fine by me. If you’re interested in meeting with me, please fill out an adoption application today!”

Joe Zolna, CPHS Board President also stops by to tell us about some of the upcoming events happening this summer. Up first this summer is Bikers for Barkers on Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Roundhouse Harley Davidson in Duncansville, Blair County.

Mark your calendars for August 12, 2023, for Wine & Whiskers! There are nine participating wineries including Bella Terra Vineyards, Burnt Timbers Winery, La Vigneta Winery, The Winery at Wilcox, Twisted Vine Winery, and many more to be announced! This event is presented by the Itty Bitty Kitty Committee and 100% of the proceeds go to the Central Pa Humane Society! Get your tickets today! Click here to get your tickets to this evening of fun at the Railroaders Memorial Museum that benefits a great cause.