HUNTINGDON, Pa. (WATJ) — Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Lisa Boland from the Huntingdon County Humane Society to meet Jane!

Jane is just one and has already had two kittens. Boland says that cats can become pregnant at 6 months old. Jane’s babies found forever homes, and now it’s time for her to find a place to call home.

This white and gray colored girl would love to be right next to you and by your side when you’re watching a movie. She would do well in any family setting — including with kids.

At the Huntingdon County Humane Society, they care about the future of the pets in the 814. “Together we can guarantee that both dogs and cats alike have the resources they need to stay healthy before adoption, and we strive to find them forever homes. Whether it’s helping through adoption, donations, or volunteering, together we can make a difference.”

Are you interested in helping out the Huntingdon County Humane Society? Consider volunteering! If you’d like to learn more, follow the Huntingdon County Humane Society on Facebook or visit their website here.