ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Kristina Daversa from the Central PA Humane Society stops by Studio 814 to introduce us to Jersey, a 5-year-old black labrador retriever.

About Jersey:

Jersey has grown to like the staff after some time getting used to his surroundings. He came from a not-so-great home so he is still learning that people are a good/positive association. On that note, he is also still learning how to play so he does not have great manners when playing with new toys. For this reason, he should not go to a home with another dog. Jersey did test well with cats and should do fine with children. He is a very sweet boy that won over the hearts of the staff at the Central Pa Humane Society.

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org

On May 25, 2023, get your tickets for the Wine & Whiskers event coming up on August 12th! In honor of National Wine Day, tickets for the event will be $10 off. So they will be $30, instead of $40.