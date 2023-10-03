Sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Get a load of this girl! Phantom is a sweet, gentle and kind soul. The shelter thinks she’s around 2 years old, and they believe that she’s lab/collie mix. She has only been at the shelter for a few days but she is slowly warming up and coming out of her shell. The shelter found Phantom along with 8 other pups in a neglective and abuse siltation. The animals were left alone in a small, confined space with only a bag of food that was cut open.

Phantom is looking for her fur-ever home. The shelter believes that she would make a great pup for really any type of home. She’s just looking for someone to love, and for someone to love her!

If you’re interested in meeting Phantom, contact the humane society by clicking here or messaging their Facebook page. Currently the shelter’s phone system is down, so if you can’t get through, you can contact them a variety of ways or visit the shelter located at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd in Altoona.