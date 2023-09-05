Sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet Riggley from the Central PA Humane Society. Riggley is a 7-year-old husky mix. He’s energetic, lovable, and super cuddly — really he just wants a buddy to play with. That’s why a home with another dog would probably be best for Rippley. Also note, he probably would be best in a home without a cat.

Paws in the Park – Fall Festival is back! The event is set for Friday Sept. 16th and Saturday Sept. 17th at Legion Park in Hollidaysburg. There will be plenty of fun in store including the frisbee dogs, hot air balloon rides, live music, and more!

You can grab tickets to reserve your spot for the hot air balloon by clicking here.

To learn more information about the Central PA Humane Society visit them at the shelter at 1837 E Pleasant Valley Blvd, Altoona or call (814) 942-5402.