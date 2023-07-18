Sponsored Content by Invisible Fence of Central Pa
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Kristina Daversa and Joe Zolna from the Central PA Humane Society stop by Studio 814 to introduce us to Sally, a 7 to 8-year-old black labrador retriever mix. Sally is loving and would make a great family dog for a family with kids, cats, dogs, and even ducks!
Have you ever considered fostering a pet?
The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.
CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.
If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.
To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.
To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org
Don’t forget to put Paws in the Park on your calendar!