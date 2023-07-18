Sponsored Content by Invisible Fence of Central Pa

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Look at that face! Kristina Daversa and Joe Zolna from the Central PA Humane Society stop by Studio 814 to introduce us to Sally, a 7 to 8-year-old black labrador retriever mix. Sally is loving and would make a great family dog for a family with kids, cats, dogs, and even ducks!

Have you ever considered fostering a pet?

The Central PA Humane Society relies heavily on foster homes to help them care for the thousands of animals that come into the shelter each year. One of the hardships a no-kill shelter like CPHS face is the lack of space to house animals. Spring and summer are particularly tough during ‘kitten season” when hundreds of unwanted kittens are being born.

​CPHS also utilizes foster homes for stressed animals who are not handling the shelter environment well and are in need of time away from the shelter and in a home.

​If you can open your heart and your home to an animal in need then please complete and send in your foster application.

​To foster dogs send an application to: info@centralpahumane.org.

To foster cats send an application to: cattery@centralpahumane.org

Don’t forget to put Paws in the Park on your calendar!