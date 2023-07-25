Sponsored by Invisible Fence of Central PA

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Meet this sweet trio of brothers from Mending Hearts Animal Rescue in Hollidaysburg. Deb Lumadue, who works with the shelter, brought along Wario, Waluigi, and Salvo with her to the station. These boys were very loving and happy to be cuddled on Morgan and Deb’s laps! These brothers are around 5-months old, and their mom and sister have already been adopted. Wario and Waluigi both have grey markings while brother Salvo has some sandy spots on his fur.

To learn more about Mending Hearts Animal Rescue click here to message the staff on their Facebook or call 814-418-3078.